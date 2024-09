Music of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: StarrFm

King Promise, a Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife artist, is the first Ghanaian male to exceed 400 million streams on Spotify.



As of September 2, 2024, he has over 401 million streams.



Renowned for hits like “Terminator” and “Paris,” his success highlights the growing global influence of African music.