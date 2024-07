Music of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise is set to embark on a thrilling world tour in support of his latest album, "True to Self".



The tour will see the artist perform in 12 cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, delighting fans with his unique blend of highlife and Afrobeats.



With a strong album backing him, King Promise



is ready to take the world by storm. His "True to Self" tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the artist's growth and talent.