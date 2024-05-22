King Promise unveils 3rd studio album

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian sensation, King Promise, has taken to social media to announce the imminent release of his third studio album.



Titled "True To Self," the album encapsulates King Promise's journey in the music industry, highlighting his unwavering originality that has propelled him to success.



The exact release date remains undisclosed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.



In a social media post, King Promise teased, "TRUE TO SELF—my 3rd Studio album, is on the way! Let the fun begin ⏳????????????."



