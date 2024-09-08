Kiriga unveils 'Sweet Banana' after rebranding from Aphaska Omar

Music of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian afrobeats artist Kiriga has made a significant return to the music scene with his latest track, "Sweet Banana."



This release comes as a fresh chapter for the artist, who was previously known as Aphaska Omar.



The single marks his rebranding and aims to reestablish his connection with his audience after a brief hiatus.



Kiriga first



Read full articleentered the music industry in 2022 and quickly gained recognition with a series of top-charting hits.



His previous release, "Emergency," which was released in April 2024 under his old name, was well-received. However, Kiriga took a five-month break from music for to undertake voice coaching from renowned Coach Freeman.



The new single "Sweet Banana" is produced by 'No Joke,' who recorded and mixed the track.



The song showcases Kiriga's unique style and serves as a strong statement of his return.



Stream the song below



