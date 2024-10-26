You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 26Article 1998794

Source: 3news

Kissing scenes in movies are not real – Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari recently discussed the staged nature of kissing scenes in movies, explaining that they are crafted to appear real but involve no actual feelings.

In an interview on The Afternoon Show on October 23, 2024, Buari shared that the intent is to convince viewers, but for the actors, it’s purely professional, with no emotions involved due to the presence of crew members.

Buari, who is back from a hiatus, stars in the upcoming film Forever in a Night, premiering November 9, 2024, at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

The film also features Godwin Namboh, Samera Buari, Queenstar Anaafi, and Fred Sarpong.

