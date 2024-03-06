Kobby Kyei claims some pastors use 'tricks' to facilitate healing

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prominent Ghanaian blogger and publicist, Kobby Kyei has in a recent interview delved into the profound capabilities of the human mind, shedding light on the influence of belief and suggestion on well-being.



During his appearance on the Mastering Your Mindset series hosted by Derrick Abaitey on Konnected Minds, Kobby Kyei discussed a phenomenon within religious contexts. He alleged that some pastors employ what he termed as "tricks" to facilitate healing.



Kobby Kyei illustrated his point by referencing instances where congregants are instructed to drink water with prophecies during healing services, with the directive to "add faith" for healing to manifest.



According to Kobby Kyei, pastors tap into the potential of the mind by instilling faith and belief in congregants, effectively catalyzing healing processes within their bodies.