Kofi Adjorlolo calls for an end to unauthorized broadcasting of movies by local TV stations

Movies of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has voiced his dismay towards local television stations in Ghana for airing Nigerian movies without proper authorization.



Speaking on Hitz FM on March 18, 2024, Adjorlolo highlighted the detrimental impact of this practice on Ghanaian creatives aiming to collaborate with Nigerian producers in the future.



He revealed how the unauthorized downloading and broadcasting of movies featuring Ghanaian actors have caused dissatisfaction among Nigerian producers, leading to fewer opportunities for Ghanaian actors in Nigeria.



Adjorlolo expressed concern over the financial implications of this issue, describing it as "theft" and stressing the importance of respecting copyright and intellectual property laws. He warned of potential legal consequences for the unapproved telecast of these films and noted that Nigerian producers might choose to exclude Ghanaian actors due to this infringement.



The actor, currently in Nigeria for a movie project, highlighted the aspirations of many Ghanaian actors to work in Nollywood, underscoring its significance as a pathway to greater recognition in the African film industry. He cited examples of Ghanaian actors who have found success in Nigeria and emphasized the need to foster a positive working relationship between the two countries' film industries.



Adjorlolo urged the National Communications Authority (NCA), independent broadcasters, and movie unions in Ghana to promptly address the situation to preserve the integrity of the industry and uphold legal standards.