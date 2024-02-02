Kofi Jamar opens up about year-long hiatus

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kofi Jamar has been noticeably absent from the music scene for almost a year, raising concerns among fans and industry insiders alike.



Despite limited stage appearances during the Christmas season, his prolonged hiatus has sparked speculation about his well-being.



In a recent social media post, the "Ekorso" hitmaker candidly revealed his battle with mental fatigue and undisclosed personal challenges.



In a heartfelt tweet, he acknowledged the absence of new music over the past year and a half, shedding light on his solitary journey in navigating these obstacles:



"Haven’t released music in almost a year and a half. I’m dealing with challenges that nobody knows about, but I suppose I’ve become accustomed to navigating them alone."



