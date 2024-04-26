Kofi Kinaata confident of winning TGMA Artiste of the Year

Music of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite not clinching the Artiste of the Year award yet at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata remains optimistic about his chances in the future.



In an interview on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, Kofi Kinaata addressed concerns from fans about his previous nominations, stating that he believes the award will come at the right time.



Acknowledging the pressure from fans, Kofi emphasized that timing is key, expressing his focus on serving his audience with relatable music.



Highlighting his diverse range, Kofi pointed to songs like 'Effiakuma Love' and 'Effiakuma Broken Heart' as examples of his ability to evoke various emotions through his music.



Although he faced disappointment in the 2020 nominations, Kofi Kinaata remains undeterred, with multiple nominations this year, including Best Reggae Song and Best Highlife Artiste of the Year.



In the meantime, Kofi Kinaata continues to engage his audience with his latest release, 'Effiakuma Broken Heart,' exploring themes of disappointment in relationships.