Kofi Kinaata credits music success to high-grade family

Music of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Kofi Kinaata attributes his achievements in the music industry to the High-Grade Family, citing the pivotal role of the opportunity they provided him.



In a recent interview on Radio XYZ, Kinaata acknowledged that his association with the High-Grade Family, particularly with Samini, enabled him to tap into a broader fanbase and establish himself in the industry.



He highlighted how being affiliated with Samini allowed him to perform on platforms he wouldn't have otherwise accessed, emphasizing the instrumental support that propelled his career.



Kofi Kinaata expressed deep gratitude to the High-Grade Family for nurturing his talent and providing him with the platform to grow and succeed in the music business.