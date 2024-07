Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo expressed her disinterest in contemporary Ghanaian music, finding much of it unappealing.



However, she appreciates Kofi Kinaata and respects Sarkodie.



Akuffo also mentioned her fondness for hiplife, particularly enjoying Reggie Rockstone, whom she considers like a son.