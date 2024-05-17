Kofi Kinaata praises traditional media's role in the music industry

Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned artist Kofi Kinaata stresses the pivotal significance of traditional media in nurturing musicians' careers. Addressing this on May 16, 2024, Kinaata highlights the reciprocal benefits enjoyed by both artists and media outlets.



Kinaata, famed for his insightful lyrics, underscores the value of securing interview slots on media platforms for emerging musicians.



He elucidates that such opportunities offer substantial exposure, akin to costly advertisements, aiding artists in promoting their work effectively.



However, Kinaata emphasizes the symbiotic nature of this relationship. Established artists, wielding substantial fan bases, drive considerable attention and listenership to media platforms, fostering a mutually beneficial dynamic.



Moreover, Kinaata notes that artists often contribute to media houses by creating jingles, further reinforcing their interdependence.



Despite the digital surge, Kinaata asserts traditional media's enduring significance for sustained success in the industry.



He stresses its irreplaceable role in facilitating broader outreach and long-term growth.



Kinaata’s insights illuminate the evolving yet indispensable role of traditional media in the music industry.



His perspective resonates with industry stakeholders recognizing the need to leverage diverse media channels for broader audience engagement and career sustenance.



Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata unveils his debut EP titled ‘Kofi ooo Kofi’.