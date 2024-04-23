Kofi Kinaata shares inspiration behind upcoming EP

Music of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian highlife star Kofi Kinaata is preparing to drop a new EP titled "Kofi OO Kofi," featuring seven songs that draw from his personal experiences and life journey.



Initially planned for release on April 15, the EP launch was postponed and is now scheduled between May 3 and May 10.



In an interview on 3FM Drive, Kofi Kinaata explained that the title of the EP was inspired by his dedicated fan base.



He described the EP as a reflection of his childhood memories, life lessons, struggles, and moments of celebration. The project is set to encapsulate a range of experiences, including hardships and carefree enjoyment.



The artist emphasized that the EP exclusively showcases his solo work, featuring tracks that didn't make it onto his previous albums.



Expressing gratitude for the support of his fans, Kinaata highlighted the unexpected joy of seeing his music resonate with diverse audiences, even in remote areas of Ghana, as experienced during a recent show in the Western Region.