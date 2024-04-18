Kofi Kinaata shuns rap beef to set positive example for fans

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has clarified his stance on avoiding rap beef, emphasizing his commitment to proving skeptics wrong about pursuing a career in the arts.



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kinaata revealed that his decision stems from family doubts about his music career's viability and respectability.



He explained that his family initially resisted his pursuit of music, prompting him to prioritize creating a positive image for them and future generations.



Kinaata emphasized that he steers clear of rap beef to shield his family from criticism and to demonstrate the value of unconventional career paths.