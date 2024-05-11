Kofi Kinaata unveils debut EP ‘Kofi oo Kofi’

Music of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fulfilling fans' long-held anticipation, Kofi Kinaata has officially dropped his debut EP, titled ‘Kofi oo Kofi’.



This seven-track EP marks a significant milestone for the acclaimed musician, showcasing his evolution and prowess in the industry after years of dedication.



Despite prior hesitations regarding EP and album releases, Kofi Kinaata's decision to unveil this project reflects a shift, possibly influenced by the persistent requests and support from his loyal fanbase.



Taking to his social media platforms on May 10, Kofi Kinaata personally announced the release, igniting excitement and buzz among his followers and music enthusiasts.





During an interview on Hitz FM in April, the Fante Rap God shared insights into the album, highlighting the emotional depth of the opening track, "Auntie Ama," dedicated to his beloved mother.Assuring listeners of a unique musical experience, Kofi Kinaata teased that the tracks delve into various themes, including spirituality, promising an unparalleled auditory journey for his audience.