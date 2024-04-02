Kofi Sarpong urges gospel musicians to consider strong branding

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning Gospel artiste, Kofi Sarpong, contests the notion that 'high branding' is exclusive to secular musicians, arguing that Gospel music deserves strong branding.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sarpong expresses his disagreement with industry figures who oppose Gospel artists' efforts in image and brand-building, considering it unjustified in an era of rapid change. He notes that several Gospel musicians have felt pressured into 'compulsory meekness' to conform to a perceived 'hallmark' image.



Sarpong highlights the evolving landscape of the music industry, emphasizing the need for Gospel artists to adapt to capture audience attention effectively. He underscores the importance of recognizing the dynamic nature of the world, pointing to the shift towards online church services post-COVID-19 pandemic as evidence.



Sarpong questions how Gospel artists can make progress if they fail to attract the audience's attention due to outdated standards.



Furthermore, Sarpong's comments add to ongoing discussions about Gospel artists' branding practices, particularly concerning attire.



He acknowledges debates sparked by fellow Gospel singers, Patience Nyarko and Lenny Akpadie, regarding the balance between personal branding and the spiritual essence of Gospel music. Although Sarpong does not directly respond to these views, he emphasizes the need to dispel the perception of Gospel music as a cheap commodity.



He urges for a broader discussion on how strong branding can enhance the fortunes of Gospel artists, citing examples such as Diana Hamilton's success as a brand ambassador for Enterprise Life.



Sarpong concludes by highlighting the industry's progress in visual storytelling through music videos and announces the upcoming release of his collaboration with Diana Hamilton, 'Yehowa,' on Friday, March 29th, 2024.