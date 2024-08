Music of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: 3news

Kojo Blak, an emerging Ghanaian artist, blends Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary sounds.



Known for his lyrical skill and collaborations with artists like KiDi, Blak’s project "757" highlights his versatility and creativity.



His unique style, influenced by diverse genres, and commitment to social issues position him as a rising global talent.