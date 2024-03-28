Kuami Eugene expresses gratitude as he shares update on his recovery after accident

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has provided an encouraging update on his health following his recent accident on Sunday, March 17.



Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, March 28th, the artist expressed heartfelt gratitude to God, his family, and the dedicated staff at the University of Ghana Medical Centre for their exceptional care during his recovery.



In a post that exuded positivity, Kuami Eugene extended his thanks to his fans and the public for their unwavering prayers and support since the unfortunate incident. He reassured everyone of his improving condition.



"I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations," he wrote.



Accompanying the message was a photo of Kuami Eugene in the hospital, where he appeared in good spirits despite sporting a cast on his hand, indicating a possible injury.



Despite the setback, the resilient artist was captured in the hospital room, continuing to pursue his passion for music, surrounded by his equipment.



The accident occurred at CP, near the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra, where Kuami Eugene was involved.



