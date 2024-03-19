Kumchacha reveals why police officers stormed Owusu Bempah’s church

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has recounted a recent incident involving a police presence at Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church premises.



According to Kumchacha, he visited Owusu Bempah’s church and was surprised to find more than a dozen police officers in uniforms and armor occupying the premises.



“Something happened in Owusu Bempah’s church recently. When I got to the church premises, I realized one individual was being followed by a police officer. So when I inquired, he said the policemen were looking for one social media influencer called ‘Maame Ngege’ to arrest her," Kumchacha explained during an interview with Okay FM.



He described witnessing the arrival of two pickup vehicles carrying over 12 heavily armed police officers, some of whom attempted to disrupt the church service. Kumchacha expressed bewilderment at the significant police presence on the church premises without prior notification to Rev. Owusu Bempah while a service was ongoing.



“It baffles me why almost 15 officers would intrude on his church premises without prior notice to the man while service was ongoing. I witnessed what happened, and I realized the approach the police used was wrong. By the time they got there, the woman had gone, so they were searching for her,” he added.



Kumchacha clarified that the police were not there to arrest Rev. Owusu Bempah, refuting rumors circulating in the media. He emphasized that the police were seeking a woman named ‘Maame Ngege,’ who had been invited for questioning, and Rev. Owusu Bempah was not the target of the police operation.



“There have been reports in the media that Owusu Bempah has been arrested, but I want to clarify that it is not true,” Kumchacha stated firmly, dispelling the misinformation surrounding the incident.



