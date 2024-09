Entertainment of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kurl Songx expressed remorse for past mistakes affecting his music career and relationships during a Hitz FM interview.



He has reached out to those he wronged, including KOKA and producer Kaywa, emphasizing the importance of reconciliation.



Kurl also clarified misunderstandings about his controversial song “Jennifer Lomotey.”