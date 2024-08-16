Kwabena Kwabena suffered after endorsing NPP– Manager

Music of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Nana Poku Ashis, manager of musician Kwabena Kwabena, has countered Deputy Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey's claim that Kwabena Kwabena's career thrived due to his endorsement of the NPP.



Ashis described Okraku-Mantey's comments as misleading, stating that Kwabena Kwabena actually faced backlash and a decline in popularity after the NPP's 2012 election loss.



Despite initial support, the artist suffered from fan backlash, social media attacks, and reduced show attendance.



Ashis emphasized that any career growth was due to Kwabena Kwabena's own efforts, not political support, and noted that the artist is now focusing on his music, including his new single "Fakye Me."