Kwaku Forty's 'Tailored Humour' comedy show comes off on May 4

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwaku Forty, an emerging comedian from Ghana, recently honored as Discovery of the Year at the Ghana Comedy Awards, is gearing up for his highly anticipated comedy special, "Tailored Humour," set for May 4th, 2024, at the Live Event Center in Kumasi City Mall.



Renowned for his witty anecdotes and humorous take on everyday life, Kwaku Forty stands out not only as a comedian but also as a fashion designer, adding a distinctive flair to his performances.







"Tailored Humour" promises an evening filled with laughs, featuring jokes ranging from dating escapades to societal and cultural observations that resonate with all audiences.



The event will showcase additional comedy acts and include special appearances by musicians, ensuring an entertaining experience for all attendees.



Tickets are available now, starting at 100 cedis. Secure your seats early to ensure you don't miss out on this lively night!



To purchase tickets, dial *713*33*337# or visit Opoku Trading Supermarket and Jivendi Restaurant (Kumasi City Mall). For further details, contact 0555042682 or 0543216846.