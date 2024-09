Movies of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Yen news

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu posted a photo with a beautiful white woman on Instagram, sparking a flood of humorous reactions from his followers.



This comes after news that Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, married a white man in the US.



Manu’s post, featuring laughing emojis, led to playful comments about his own potential romance.