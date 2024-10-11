Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: yen.com

Kwaku Manu has expressed his disappointment with the performance of the Black Stars in their match against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024.



The comic actor mentioned that he had hoped for the Ghanaian national team to lose due to the mistreatment of ex-coach Kwesi Appiah.



Kwaku Manu commended Kwesi Appiah for guiding the Sudanese national team to a goalless draw against Ghana in Accra.



The game ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Black Stars in third place in Group F with only two points after three games, which has left many Ghanaians frustrated.