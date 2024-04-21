Kwaku Manu's modesty despite wealth praised by Oboy Siki

Television of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has commended fellow actor Kwaku Manu for his humble approach despite his substantial wealth.



Speaking to Angel FM, Oboy Siki admired Kwaku Manu's unassuming lifestyle, noting that although wealthy, Kwaku Manu does not flaunt it.



"Kwaku Manu acts as if he's not rich, but he actually is; he just doesn't show it off," Oboy Siki remarked.



Oboy Siki highlighted Kwaku Manu's accomplishments, including a lavish home in East Legon, as evidence of his success.



He also hinted at other undisclosed achievements by Kwaku Manu, emphasizing the actor's humility in keeping his wealth private.



"I'm telling the truth; I don't mind how he takes it," Oboy Siki stressed, praising Kwaku Manu's grounded attitude despite his significant achievements.



Kwaku Manu, a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, has been recognized for his talent and commitment to his craft. In addition to his successful acting career, he hosts a show where he interviews celebrities, sharing content across various social media platforms.