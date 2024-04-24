Kwaku Manu shuns movie industry friendships due to ingratitude

Movies of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu disclosed his reluctance to form friendships within the movie sector, citing ingratitude he has faced.



In an interview on GTV's Spectacle with Hagar Owusu, Kwaku Manu recounted instances of betrayal despite his acts of kindness, lamenting, “I can’t recall anybody that I have helped that has shown gratitude for my good deeds. I can count 10 people off the top of my head who repaid my kindness with evil.”



Despite these setbacks, the actor affirmed his commitment to helping others in need within the industry, stating, “Even though they repay my good deeds with evil, I still continue to help them.”



Kwaku Manu cautioned against inviting those seeking help into one’s home, drawing from his own experiences. He advised, “I’ve learned from this experience over the years so I always advise people not to accommodate the people they want to help because they might turn their back against them.”