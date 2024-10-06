You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 06Article 1990154

Kwan Pa Brings Sweet Palm Wine Musical Drama to Cinemas

Kwan Pa band Kwan Pa band

Award-winning Ghanaian band Kwan Pa is set to release their latest project, a musical drama movie titled Sweet Palm Wine, on October 26 in cinemas across Accra, Ghana. The film follows a family of three who return to their village home due to economic hardship in the city. It features Kwan Pa’s signature palm wine music, a genre that fuses highlife,

