Kwan Pa Brings Sweet Palm Wine Musical Drama to Cinemas

Award-winning Ghanaian band Kwan Pa is set to release their latest project, a musical drama movie titled Sweet Palm Wine, on October 26 in cinemas across Accra, Ghana. The film follows a family of three who return to their village home due to economic hardship in the city. It features Kwan Pa’s signature palm wine music, a genre that fuses highlife,



jazz and traditional Ghanaian rhythms.



Kwan Pa, known for popularizing palm wine music, has produced an exciting new soundtrack to accompany the film. The soundtrack “Sweet Palm Wine”, also includes their popular EP “Palm Wine Music”, and will be released October 25 ahead of the movie premiere. The soundtrack includes nine songs in the palm wine style Kwan Pa is known for, with lyrics in English, Twi, Ewe and Ga. It also includes a track by Kwan Pa leader Asah Nkansah and their producer Kojosteve.



“We wanted to create a musical experience that showcases Ghana’s rich culture and heritage,” said Asah, Kwan Pa’s bandleader. “Sweet Palm Wine combines drama, humor and our style of palm wine music to tell a story of family and overcoming adversity and finding love.”



Kwan Pa formed in 2016 and has since gained popularity across Ghana and West Africa for their energetic and melodic take on palm wine music. They have performed at major stages in Dubai, Moscow, and Qatar and won multiple awards for best traditional band in Ghana. The band is known for songs like “5 days of Christmas, The Kontomire Song” and “Felix Cannot Dance.”



Sweet Palm Wine is produced by Wahala Entertainment, their record label, and directed by Wael H. Hakim. It also stars Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Aaron Adatsi, Willie Chambers, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar and Rosa K.O Mensah just to name a few. The film’s musical score incorporates Kwan Pa’s signature sound and new songs created especially for the movie.



“We’re excited to share this musical experience on the big screen,” said Wael, the film’s director. “Kwan Pa’s music is the heart and soul of this film. Their palm wine style brings so much joy and life to the story.”



Sweet Palm Wine will premiere in silver bird cinemas in Accra on October 26. Kwan Pa’s soundtrack with the same title will be released digitally worldwide on October 25.