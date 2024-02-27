Kwaw Kese Calls for Government Recognition for his contribution to Music Industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Hiplife sensation, Kwaw Kese, asserts that his remarkable contributions to the nation's music landscape warrant government acknowledgment.



In a career spanning two decades, the artist, also known as Abodam, is adamant that his impact on the industry is undeniable, marked by innovation and musical prowess.



Renowned for his eclectic style merging diverse genres, Kwaw Kese highlights his role in shaping the music scene, delivering hit after hit that resonates with a broad audience, showcasing his lyrical skill and distinctive sound.



Beyond his musical endeavors, Kwaw Kese has championed the rights and welfare of musicians, addressing crucial industry issues.



In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the 'Awoyo Sofo' hitmaker expressed his sentiments, stating, "I have been in the industry for 20 years, this year marks my 20th year, and it has been a consistent journey. While I haven't received adequate recognition, personally, I am proud of my achievements."



When asked about his expectations, Kwaw Kese remarked, "I anticipate much, but one cannot have everything. I firmly believe I merit national recognition from the government. When I entered the scene, it wasn't as vibrant as it is now. I brought about significant change. Thus, I believe I deserve official acknowledgment."