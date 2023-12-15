Kwaw Kese reacts to Dep. Tourism Minister's call for respect between DJ's and artistes

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has reacted to calls by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with some artistes for more Ghanaian songs to be played on radio stations, clubs, and other avenues over foreign music.



Reacting to the initiative on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on December 14, Kwaw Kese, real name Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, lamented the case of Ghanaians being persuaded to support their artistes instead of foreign music in 2023.



“Ghanaians begging Ghanaians to play Ghana music in 2023. System super fucked,” he said.



He also reacted to calls by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey for DJs to avoid harbouring feelings of disrespect from artistes and to prioritize the greater good of the industry.



“Respect is reciprocal,” he said.



On December 14, the Ministry of Information organized a stakeholder engagement that aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.



Artistes such as Samini, Black Sherif and Reggie Rockstone advocated for a collaborative effort to push Ghanaian music, especially in light of the December-in-Ghana festivities.



Ghanaians begging Ghanaians to play Ghana music in 2023



System super fucked ???????????? — KING KESE (@kwawkese) December 15, 2023

Respect is reciprocal. — KING KESE (@kwawkese) December 14, 2023

