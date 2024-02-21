Kwesi Arthur responds to rumours of quitting music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, has recently addressed claims on social media suggesting that he has abandoned music and relocated from the country.



A video shared by social media user, KalyJay, sought to clarify the authenticity of these claims. In the video, YouTuber DJ Slimming asserted that Kwesi Arthur was bidding farewell to the music industry.



According to DJ Slimming, "Kwesi Arthur is no longer in Ghana, and I can confirm this. He won't return; he has lost interest in music and is pursuing other ventures abroad. Currently, he distributes his music through a private platform, charging a fee for access to make a modest profit."



Responding to Kaly Jay's post, the rapper briefly remarked, "Go stream my new jam," providing a link to his latest release, 'Jungle Pt1'.



