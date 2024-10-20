You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 20Article 1996244

YEN News

Kwesi Arthur spotted with his wife in Italy after packed show, Fans drool over her beauty

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has confirmed his marriage, making several public appearances with his wife.

Recently, photos of the couple in Italy surfaced online, delighting fans. His wife, a creative agency founder, has worked with top stars like producer DJ Juls and managed Kwesi Arthur’s London experiential stint in 2022.

Fans praised the couple, with many commenting on how a supportive partner has positively impacted Kwesi Arthur's life.

The couple was also spotted together at a wedding, where Kwesi’s wife shared sweet moments, captioning them “celebrating love with love.”



