Kwesi Ernest reveals key factor behind Ghanaian celebrities' accidents

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Ernest, CEO of Media Excel Productions, has pinpointed reasons for the frequent accidents among Ghanaian celebrities during a recent appearance on the Nana Ama Onua show.



He highlighted factors such as insufficient sleep, distractions from phone calls or social media like TikTok, and late-night driving as major contributors to accidents involving public figures.



Ernest stressed the demanding nature of the entertainment industry, where creatives often find themselves driving late at night due to work commitments. He advised celebrities to prioritize rest, especially before embarking on long journeys, and suggested considering hiring professional drivers for safety.



Ernest stated, "Some celebrities travel at night because of their line of work, but they need to have enough sleep in the day, and stop watching TikTok videos.



If possible celebrities can adopt the services of a driver."



These remarks from Kwesi Ernest come after a recent accident involving musician Kuame Eugene near the DSTV office, close to the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.



While the current condition of Kuame Eugene remains undisclosed, reports indicate that he is receiving treatment and responding positively.



The insights shared by Kwesi Ernest shed light on the challenges faced by celebrities in maintaining their well-being amidst busy schedules and underscore the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent accidents.



