Kyekyeku reveals daily struggle with Accra's high cost of living

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has shed light on the financial challenges he faces living in Accra, revealing that he spends roughly GH¢800 each day to cover basic expenses.



Kyekyeku recently relocated from Kumasi to Accra in preparation for the premiere of his film '1957.'



Kyekyeku emphasized that the cost of living in Accra far surpasses that of Kumasi, with everyday items commanding significantly higher prices in the capital city. He highlighted that goods and services in Kumasi are notably more affordable compared to Accra.



"In Kumasi, prices are reasonable and manageable, but in Accra, it's a different story. An item that costs GH¢20 in Kumasi can go up to GH¢25 in Accra. Being the capital city plays a role in this," Kyekyeku explained during an interview with Zionfelix.



The actor attributed his relocation to Accra to his movie premiere and a desire to connect with a broader audience. His film '1957' is set to debut at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024.