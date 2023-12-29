LIVESTREAMED: Asantewaa's Guinness World Record sing-a-thon enters day 6

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The fervor continues to build as Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's audacious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual enters its sixth day. Since starting on December 24, Asantewaa has been belting out tunes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.



Noteworthy figures, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have lent their support to Asantewaa's extraordinary musical feat. Dr. Bawumia graced the occasion on Christmas Day, following up on his earlier social media post expressing encouragement for Asantewaa's pursuit.



A constellation of showbiz luminaries, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, have gathered at the venue, underlining their collective endorsement for the event.



Social media is buzzing with enthusiastic attendees sharing videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa's continuous performance. The online discourse is filled with positive commentaries, with people consistently applauding and cheering her on to achieve new heights in her impressive endeavor.



Asantewaa's attempt to break the record set by Sunil Waghmare from India, who sang for an astonishing 105 hours, is a testament to her resilience and passion for music. According to the official report from Guinness World Records, Waghmare's marathon took place in Nagpur, India, from March 3 to March 7, 2012.



