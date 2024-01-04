LIVESTREAMED: Chef Failatu's crosses 80hrs in cook-a-thon world record bid

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak continues her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, today, Thursday, January 4, 2024.



Today marks day 4 of her attempt, having started her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon – on Monday, January 1, 2024.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, which means that she would have to continue cooking till Friday, January 5, 2024.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with images of Chef Faila.



She has enjoyed the backing of Ghanaians across the country who have trooped to the venue for the event to show their support.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.



Watch a livestream of the event below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.