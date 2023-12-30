You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 30Article 1905620

LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts packed final edition of United Showbiz for 2023

MzGee is host of United Showbiz play videoMzGee is host of United Showbiz

United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.

Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.

Her panel includes the usual suspects:

A Plus

Mr. Logic

Bullgod

and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Others include Amanda Jissih, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Two other year-in-review slots advertised include a chat with Daughters of Glorious Jesus and another with Jack Alolome, Rama Antwi and Perez.

Watch the livestream below: