LIVESTREAMING: Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa attempts Guinness World sing-a-thon record

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Afua Asantewaa is set to make history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, which currently stands at 105 hours.



The ambitious event kicked off at 12:00 am today, Sunday, December 24th, and is scheduled to run until December 27th, 2023.



Afua Asantewaa aims to showcase the richness of Ghanaian music to a global audience during this nearly five-day singing marathon. She has pledged to exclusively perform local music throughout the attempt, making it a celebration of Ghana's musical heritage.



The event, taking place at Akwaaba Village, is anticipated to draw thousands of music enthusiasts and supporters eager to witness this historic achievement. As part of the Guinness World Record requirements, Afua is diligently documenting her practice sessions, preparations, and interviews, which will be included in the evidence submitted.



During the attempt, Afua Asantewaa has the flexibility to sit, stand, or lie down as long as she continues singing. Unlike traditional music performances, she is not allowed to hum or jam to the songs, and drumming is prohibited. However, she can engage in brief conversations between songs.



Watch livestream of the event below:



















