Source: GNA

Lack of adequate funding crippling Ghana Museums and Monuments Board’s objectives

The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) faces funding challenges hindering artifact and monument conservation and educational programs.

Urging government attention, they lack resources like mobile vans to extend museum education.

At a forum for International Museum Day, stakeholders emphasized the importance of support from philanthropists and donors.

The GMMB oversees nine museums across Ghana, each vital for preserving the country's heritage.

Despite challenges, officials stress the role of museums in addressing societal issues and promoting change through exhibitions.

Additionally, there's a call for protection, preservation, and support for national heritage sites to promote sustainable tourism and cultural integration.

Read full article
