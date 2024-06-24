Ladies in Media lead successful 'One Book One Child' donation at Dawhenya Methodist Clyster School

Television of Monday, 24 June 2024

In the vibrant community of Dawhenya, a significant milestone was celebrated at the Methodist School, thanks to the dynamic efforts of Ladies in Media organisation.



Their successful donation drive for the "One Book One Child" project has not only enriched the lives of the students but has also set a remarkable example of women-led initiatives in literacy promotion.







On a bright and hopeful morning, the grounds of Dawhenya Methodist School buzzed with anticipation and excitement.



Students, teachers, and local community members gathered to witness the transformative event organized by Ladies in Media, an influential group of women i media dedicated to using their platform for social good.



This event marked the culmination of extensive planning, community outreach, and the generosity of donors committed to the cause of literacy.



The "One Book One Child" project, which aims to provide each child in rural schools with a story book, addresses a critical need in communities where educational resources are scarce.



For many children in these areas, owning a story book is an unimaginable luxury. Ladies in Media, recognizing the profound impact of literacy, championed this cause and mobilized support from various quarters to make a tangible difference.



The school's hall was transformed into a lively sea of eager young readers, each child receiving a story book the excitement and curiosity were palpable as students flipped through the pages, discovering stories and knowledge that were now within their reach.



The event featured heartfelt speeches from key figures, including authors, school administrators, and President of from Ladies in Media Margaret Barden.



They emphasized the transformative power of literacy and education, and how initiatives like "One Book One Child" align with their vision of empowering the next generation.



She emphasized, the "One Book One Child" project is not just about giving story books; it is about igniting a passion for reading, fostering a love for learning, and opening doors to new possibilities.



It is about ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to explore the world through the pages of a book.



The impact of this donation goes beyond the immediate joy of receiving books.



It represents a significant step towards fostering a culture of reading, critical thinking, and lifelong learning in Dawhenya.



Teachers expressed their enthusiasm, recognizing the potential these books have to enhance their teaching and inspire their students.



Ladies in Media's successful donation drive is a testament to the power of women-led initiatives and the positive change they can bring about.



By leveraging their influence and networks, they have demonstrated how media professionals can contribute to social causes and drive impactful community projects.



This event also highlights the importance of collaboration and community involvement.



The support from donors, local businesses, and volunteers was instrumental in making this donation a reality.



It shows that when different sectors of society come together with a shared vision, significant and lasting change is possible.



The successful "One Book One Child" donation at Dawhenya Methodist School was just after the ladies in media awards.



Ladies in Media are committed to continuing their efforts, with plans to expand the project to more schools and communities.



Their dedication serves as an inspiration, proving that with passion and determination, we can create a brighter future for children everywhere.



In the words of the presidents of Ladies in Media, "Every book we give is a seed of knowledge planted, a dream nurtured, and a future brightened."



The success of this event is a shining testament to the impact of literacy and the boundless potential of every child to achieve greatness.