Movies of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie denies any relationship with Henry Odenigbo, alleged ringleader of a kidnap gang killed by Lagos police.



Edochie clarified a photo with Odenigbo was from a movie set, not personal association.



He emphasized his 19-year career and stated Odenigbo was merely a producer on a recent project.