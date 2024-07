Music of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: The Guardian

Rumors suggest Céline Dion and Lady Gaga will perform Édith Piaf’s ‘La Vie en Rose’ at Paris’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.



Dion, who paused her career due to Stiff Person Syndrome, has arrived in Paris, staying in luxury.



French President Macron hinted at this surprise during a TV interview.