Lady Julia narrates how she first met Otumfuo and was invited for dinner same day

Television of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, spouse of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, reminisced about their first encounter in Kumasi, sharing a delightful anecdote of serendipity.



During her tenure as Ecobank Ghana’s Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, Lady Julia's path intersected with Otumfuo's during the inauguration of an Ecobank branch in Kumasi.



Her elegant vote of thanks caught the attention of the King, leading to an exchange of contact information.



The same day, her managing director arranged a lunch at Otumfuo’s residence, unbeknownst to her, setting the stage for a lifelong partnership audition.



Despite the rain, Otumfuo ensured he learned more about Lady Julia before departing the event, emphasizing the significance of their meeting.



Reflecting on that evening, Lady Julia shared, "Little did I know that I was auditioning for the role of a lifetime."



Now, 22 years later, their union has blossomed with children, grandchildren, and a cherished extended family.



Lady Julia recounted these cherished memories during a lavish dinner celebrating Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II’s 74th birthday on May 6, where she also expressed her deep affection for her husband through a touching love letter.



The celebratory gathering at the Jubilee Hall united dignitaries, royal family members, and distinguished guests, marking the occasion with warmth and camaraderie.



Asantehene Osei Tutu II ascended the throne at a relatively young age of 49 in April 1999, now firmly entrenched as a septuagenarian, celebrating the 25th year of his reign.