Land obtained for Fantasy Dome relocation was small - Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, addressed the demolition of the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair site during the African Music Business Summit held at the GIPC on March 22, 2024.



Reflecting on the situation, he expressed his involvement in assisting Leslie Quaynor in finding a new location for the dome before its demolition.



Okraku-Mantey disclosed, "I gave him a place at the National Museum. Unfortunately, the Dome is way too big that after getting a place to fix it, they will struggle with the car park. That is why he didn’t take our land. So he took some steps to move."



On March 16, 2024, the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited executed the demolition of the 20,000-seater capacity Fantasy Dome. Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of the Trade Fair, explained that the action followed numerous notices issued to vacate the leased premises for redevelopment purposes. She emphasized that all previous tenants, including the owners of Fantasy Dome, were given ample notice to relocate.



"...the Fantasy Dome was the lone person holding out and refusing to move. And after 15 months of consistently giving notices to the owners of the Fantasy Dome, the owners and the developers we had no choice but to dismantle so that we can continue with the work," Dr. Adu said.



Detailing the events leading to the demolition, Leslie Quaynor revealed in an interview with JoyNews that his lease had expired, and plans to relocate the dome were underway.



Quaynor sought an extension, which was denied by the Trade Fair management, leading him to seek legal recourse. He pursued a writ and an injunction at an Accra High Court to halt any demolition, giving him sufficient time to relocate.



Quaynor lamented the impact of the demolition, stating, "This is a big blow not just to me as a businessman but to the entertainment industry which needs event centres like these to thrive."