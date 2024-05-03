Lawrence Tetteh facilitates Shatta Wale's apology to Mahama

Television of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, reveals how Shatta Wale sought his assistance to apologize to John Dramani Mahama.



During a flight to London, Shatta Wale spotted Mahama onboard and approached Dr. Tetteh to help him seek forgiveness for past insults.



Moved by the plea, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh aided Shatta Wale in extending his apology to the former President.



Dr. Tetteh emphasizes the importance of youth respecting elders, citing Shatta Wale's gesture as exemplary.



Recalling the moment, Dr. Tetteh shares, "Shatta Wale knelt before Mahama, expressing remorse, a sight that deeply touched me."



Mahama graciously accepted the apology, acknowledging Shatta Wale's humility.



Shatta Wale, known for his outspokenness, previously used derogatory language towards Mahama, despite the latter's past support for the musician.