Lawyer Maurice Ampaw threatens legal action against Medikal and Fella Makafui over marital revelations

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: 3news

Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has threatened to sue Medikal and Fella Makafui if they reveal more about their marriage publicly.



Ampaw warned about the negative impact on the younger generation of the couple's influence.



He criticized Fella Makafui's response to Medikal's actions, advising she should have sued him for breach of confidence.



Ampaw emphasized the need for confidentiality in marital matters, especially to protect young audiences.



He urged both parties to be cautious in their actions and warned of consequences if they fail to manage their relationship well.



Ampaw stressed the importance of legal advice in handling such sensitive issues.