Leave Ghana if you have the means, the system here is not favourable - Ras Kuuku urges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Ghanaian Reggae artist Ras Kuuku has voiced his perspective on the growing trend of Ghanaian youth emigrating abroad for better prospects.



Ras Kuuku acknowledges the harsh economic realities in Ghana that push young individuals to seek opportunities elsewhere.



He highlights the availability of opportunities and efficient systems abroad, despite potential challenges such as unfavorable weather.



He emphasizes the necessity for Ghanaian youth to seek opportunities abroad if they have the means, given the inadequate system in Ghana.



He points out that while Ghana may have favorable weather, the inefficient system necessitates pursuing better prospects abroad.



Ras Kuuku advocates for the implementation of efficient systems in Ghana to curb the need for youth to leave their homeland in search of better opportunities.