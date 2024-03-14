Legendary highlife musician K.K Kabobo passes away

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Legendary Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as K.K Kabobo, has passed away.



He had been battling liver disease before his death at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Thursday, March 14.



A few weeks ago, a fundraising campaign was set up to help K.K Kabobo pay for his medical expenses.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and popular singer Wendy Shay showed their support by donating GHC5,000 and GHC10,000 respectively.



KK Kabobo was a member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG) and served as a copyright management team board member.



He gained fame with his hit song “Onyame Ahu” and established his first band, Explosive Jets, in 1978.



Before his music career, he worked as a pupil teacher for two years. Sadly, K.K Kabobo is survived by 16 children and had 5 baby mamas.