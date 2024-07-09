You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 09Article 1958435

Leila Djansi argues not punishing 'psychopath' Chef Smith would prove Ghana's moral, spiritual corruption

Leila Djansi criticized Ghanaian social media for sympathizing with Chef Smith, who falsely claimed a Guinness World Records title without official approval.

Smith tearfully confessed his deception, seeking a platform for his culinary talents to support his family.

Djansi, unswayed by public forgiveness calls, labeled Smith a "psychopath" and advocated for boycotting his services to uphold accountability.

She argued that forgiving should not preclude consequences, citing biblical parallels.

Djansi urged Ghana to reflect on its values amidst a trend of pursuing superficial accolades like GWR titles over more substantive achievements, like Nobel Prizes.

