Lekzy Decomic wins big at Ghana Comedy Awards 2024

Comedy in Ghana has seen a massive growth in recent years, with a new crop of talented comedians emerging on the scene. One such comedian is Lekzy Decomic, who recently took home multiple awards at the Ghana Comedy Awards held at the Snaps Cinema.



Lekzy Decomic, known for his witty jokes and infectious energy, was a standout performer at the awards ceremony. He walked away with five awards, including Best Comedian of the Year, Standup comedian of the Year, Comedy Special of the year and more. His performances throughout the night had the audience in stitches, showcasing his unique blend of humor and social commentary.



CHECK FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS:



Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year



a. Tales of Nazir – Louis Cage

b. Tilapia the Cartoonist – WINNER

c. Hay Toons – Jerry Hay

d. Akosua the Cartoonist

e. Adventures of Dingo – KS STUDIOS

f. Abonsam Cartoons – Bright Ackwerh



Comedy Skit Act of the Year

a. MJ the Comedian -WINNER

b. Bombo Marley

c. David Entertainer

d. Vivian Gil Lawrence

e. Comedian Waris

f. Made In Ghana

g. Bismark the Joke

h. Seniorman Layla

i. Aka Ebenezer

j. Jeffery Nortey

k. Erquah Official

l. Kyekyeku

m. SDK Dele



Most Popular Comedian of the Year

a. Clemento Suarez

b. OB Amponsah – WINNER

c. Foster Romanus

d. Lekzy Decomic

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. DKB

g. Aka Ebenezer



Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year

a. Jeneral Ntatia

b. Docter So

c. Clemento Suarez – WINNER

d. Efua Dell

e. William Odartey

f. Gideon Amoako (Ntim Nation)

g. Foster Romanus



Comedian of the Year

a. OB Amponsah

b. Foster Romanus

c. DKB

d. Clemento Suarez

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. Lekzy Decomic – WINNER

g. Ebenezer Dwomoh

h. Aka Ebenezer –



Comedy Actor of the Year

a. Enock Darko

b. Berma Bediide

c. Aka Ebenezer – WINNER

d. Bismark the Joke

e. Don Little

f. Jeffery Nortey

g. Kyekyeku

h. Jeneral Ntatia



Comedy Actress of the Year

a. Vivian Gill Lawrence

b. Efua Dell

c. Gyimidi

d. Maame Esi Forson

e. Roselyn Ngissah – WINNER



Comedy Discovery of the Year

a. Kwame Obed

b. Comedian Unknown

c. Papayaw Ataamle

d. Small Pitah

e. Kwaku Forty – WINNER



Comic Influencer of the Year

a. Comedian Waris – WINNER

b. Mj the Comedian

c. Foster Romanus

d. Jeneral Ntatia

e. Felicia Osei

f. Clemento Suarez

g. Jacinta Ocansey

h. Made In Ghana

i. Erkuah Official

j. OB Amponsah

k. SDK Dele



Comic Media Personality of the Year (Radio/TV)

a. Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM

b. Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM – WINNER

c. Kwame Oboadie – Adom FM

d. Geovani Caleb – 3fm/TV3

e. Papa Shamo – Onua FM

f. Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM

g. Felicia Osei – Onua FM

h. Oliver Kahn “Ship Dealer” – Pure FM

i. Mr. Katah – Pure FM



Student Comedian of the Year

a. Mr. Laughter – KNUST – WINNER

b. Comedian Oneside – HTU

c. Kwame Obed – BYU Pathway, Salt Lake USA (Online)



Unsung Comedian of the Year

a. Comedian Manuel – WINNER

b. Ranzy Ray

c. Pilato GH

d. Comedian Alowess

e. Kobby Clef

f. Jephter Opoku

g. Mr. Quist

h. Nsebere Gerald

i. Ken Decomic

j. Comedian Icon

k. Paper The Comic – Ho



Slapstick Comic Act of the Year

a. Sam Qweeku

b. Father Ankrah – WINNER

c. Eyiram Comedy

d. Official Kuwani GH

e. Freedom Official

f. Ekuarh Official



Comedy Club of the Year

a. Comedy Bar

b. 2927 Comedy Club – WINNER

c. Paper Comedy Club – Ho

d. Laugh In the Golden City – Kumasi



Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online)

a. The Osei’s – Akwaaba Magic

b. Party Office – Akwaaba Magic – WINNER

c. Tanko Villa – Akwaaba Magic

d. Prophet Baddo – Lynx TV (YouTube)



Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online)

a. Around the World (Peace FM) – Kwabena Marfo

b. Asongolee Show (Dadi FM) –

c. WMT Show (Pluzz fm/3fm) – OB Amponsah & Lekzy

d. Time with the Ship Dealer (Pure FM) – BKB & The ship dealer

e. Half Serious Show – GH One TV – WINNER

f. ARH – Asaase 98.5 (Kumasi)



Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)

a. Kumasi Comedy Show – E Hub

b. Comic & Comedy – JPS Comm & Superfam Network

c. Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth – WINNER

d. The Valentine Laughter Show – Image Bureau

e. The Hahaha Show (Tarkwa) – Osid Production

f. Alomo Gyata – Superfam Network

g. New Year Comedy Show – Ecstasy Entertainment

h. Father Bernard – Nyansapor Productions

i. Run for Your Wife – April Prod. & Image Bureau

j. Romanus Incomplete – Romanus Empire



A special honorary award was presented to the legendary Hon. Fritz Baffour. The event was further enriched by performances from artists like Jupitar, Apaatse,Alapta wan etc. adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.