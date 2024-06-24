Let’s promote music and arts tourism to generate more revenue – Second Lady

Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: GNA

Samira Bawumia, Ghana's Second Lady, has encouraged Ghanaians to promote local music and arts tourism to boost revenue for businesses.



Speaking at the launch of the West Africa Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFest) in Accra, she emphasized the economic benefits of concerts, festivals, and cultural events.



The festival, a four-day celebration starting June 19, 2024, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, aims to promote tourism and economic development. Featuring top artists and cultural performances, WAMAFest seeks to preserve and celebrate West African cultural heritage.



The Ghana Tourism Authority aims to establish Ghana as a cultural hub in West Africa.