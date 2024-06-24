You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 24Article 1953413

Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Let’s promote music and arts tourism to generate more revenue – Second Lady

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samira Bawumia Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, Ghana's Second Lady, has encouraged Ghanaians to promote local music and arts tourism to boost revenue for businesses.

Speaking at the launch of the West Africa Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFest) in Accra, she emphasized the economic benefits of concerts, festivals, and cultural events.

The festival, a four-day celebration starting June 19, 2024, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, aims to promote tourism and economic development. Featuring top artists and cultural performances, WAMAFest seeks to preserve and celebrate West African cultural heritage.

The Ghana Tourism Authority aims to establish Ghana as a cultural hub in West Africa.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment